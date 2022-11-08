Rule of myopia

The PTI is all set to resume its long march. The final date of resumption – after a confusing day of shifting dates – is now Thursday, November 10. As decided earlier, Imran will address party workers via video link and will eventually join them in Rawalpindi once the march reaches there in a few days. There are speculations about the end-goal of the long march, given that the government is in no mood for early elections. And the PTI is in no mood to back down. We are – once again – at square one, a stalemate that has continued since April this year. The PTI’s insistence on the march is interesting at a time when it seems to be battling its own setup in Punjab over the filing of an FIR regarding Imran’s attack. While the IG Punjab has stepped down from his post and asked he be placed with the federal government, the Supreme Court has instructed the FIR be registered. There is confusion galore but from tweets and court statements it seems there is a disconnect between the content of the FIR and, despite clarifications of sorts by PML-Q representatives, it is believed by political observes that the Punjab government may not be too keen on filing the FIR in the way the PTI would wish it so – given the consequences. In fact, it seems everyone is wary of what lies ahead because the political chaos that has enveloped the country has ignited a fire that may have repercussions for the political system in more ways than one.

Not having made much headway with the FIR, and the march still two days away, Imran Khan has now also written a letter to President Arif Alvi, asking him to “protect” Pakistan’s democracy and constitution while also reminding the president that “no person or state institution can be above the law of the land”. There is a sense of irony here for those that remember the not-so-distant past: this is the same president who fell ill when he had to dispense his constitutional duties after the fall of the PTI government, and this is the same Imran who had no qualms in using extra-constitutional means via the president to dissolve the assemblies. A quick look at the oft-cited but rarely respected constitution would tell us that, while the president may just be a titular head of state after the 18th Amendment, he is supposed to act above party lines. Political observers are also reading a longer strategy into Imran’s letter to the president.

Given the current state of politics, one wonders whether it will be too late before our political stakeholders even realize the extent of damage they are inflicting on society. There has to be some attempt between the PTI and the PDM to make an effort at dialogue and reconciliation. While there is little precedent for the sort of open chaos we see today, in the past any such hint of trouble has ended up with the country receding many steps back in the democratic process. Will political parties from all sides of the divide understand the urgent need to save democracy – and essentially their own futures? At the rate Imran Khan and his party are going, it seems unlikely the PTI will be taking any step towards conciliatory politics. But they need to remember that acting within democratic chalk lines is essential, via political dialogue and a new set of rules of engagement. No one – be it a political party or an individual with a messianic complex – can consider themselves above constitutional norms. In the end, myopia only serves the interests of the powerful who can look well beyond the immediate.