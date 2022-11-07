UAE lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

ABU DHABI: After nearly two-and-a-half years of strict Covid-19 rules and precautionary measures, the UAE government on Sunday announced the lifting of all restrictions it has put in place to keep the country and its residents safe during the pandemic.

Rules on wearing masks have been further eased. Health officials announced that masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques. However, it will be mandatory to wear masks in health facilities and centres for people of determination. Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.

A government spokesperson announced in a virtual briefing the second phase of the easing of restrictions. The official noted that the second phase of relaxations have been approved after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country while monitoring occupancy rates in hospitals and intensive care for Covid-19 infected cases, which have consistently dipped below 300 now.

“We announce the lifting of all restrictions and precautionary measures related to Covid-19. Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques, except for health facilities and centres for people of determination, where it will be mandatory,” the official said and pointed out that praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.

The new relaxations will be activated at 6am on Monday, November 7.The Al Hosn application will now be limited to a proof of vaccination, and for PCR test results inside and outside the country upon request. The Green Pass on the Al Hosn app will therefore not be required to enter public facilities and sites.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the five-day isolation period for positive cases would remain in place, and that Covid-19 PCR testing and health facilities will still continue to operate.

Organising bodies for sporting events and activities at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity and its effectiveness.