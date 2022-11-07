Pesco reduces maintenance period in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has reduced its power transmission lines’ maintenance period for Oghi and its suburbs from 14 days to 8 days after successful talks held with the local traders’ union.
“The traders have already been suffering the brunt of the highest ever inflation of the country’s history, and power outages as planned by the Pesco, could further enhance their miseries,” traders union president Sarbuland Khan told a presser in Oghi on Sunday. He said a group of traders led by him held parlays with a Pesco team headed by the sub-divisional officer Naveed Khursheed. He said the Pesco officials also assured to bring down the routine load-shedding for commercial consumers.
MINGORA: Alkhidmat Foundation has assisted the flood affectees with more than Rs1.37 billion funds so far, stated the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Highways & Motorway Police on Sunday reduced the speed limit on certain sections of different...
PESHAWAR: The city of Peshawar has started losing decades-old cinema houses, which have been converted into trade and...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Umar on Sunday said...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
LARKANA: Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of late MPA Ghulam Mujadid Isran and offered condolence to...
Comments