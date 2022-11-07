Pesco reduces maintenance period in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has reduced its power transmission lines’ maintenance period for Oghi and its suburbs from 14 days to 8 days after successful talks held with the local traders’ union.

“The traders have already been suffering the brunt of the highest ever inflation of the country’s history, and power outages as planned by the Pesco, could further enhance their miseries,” traders union president Sarbuland Khan told a presser in Oghi on Sunday. He said a group of traders led by him held parlays with a Pesco team headed by the sub-divisional officer Naveed Khursheed. He said the Pesco officials also assured to bring down the routine load-shedding for commercial consumers.