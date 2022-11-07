Heavy snowfall paralyses life in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: The snowfall, which continued intermittently on the second day, paralysed life in Kaghan valley as the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was blocked beyond Naran town and the communication and electricity system was disrupted.

The continuous snowfall forced tourists to leave the Kaghan valley as they feared the permanent blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road. “The communication system has been disrupted in the valley. The tourists have managed to leave to their respective destinations as the shovel machine cleared the Naran-Kaghan section of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road,” Assad Shahzad, an official of the Kaghan Development Authority, told reporters.

Over 90 per cent of hotels and other businesses had already been closed before the start of the current snowfall spell, and the rest also left the valley, closing their businesses until the summer season starts next year.

The police officials, who had suspended the traffic between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and closed the checkposts in the Kaghan valley with the start of the first spell of snow, continued to guard the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road on the second continues day in Naran town and didn’t allow public and private vehicles to go ahead.

The upper parts of Hazara – Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas also received rain intermittently the entire day on Sunday. Though all major arteries, except Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, in the upper parts of Hazara remained clear to all sorts of traffic, the link roads in Siran valley, Konsh valley of Mansehra district and Kandia valley, Spat valley in Upper Kohistan were blocked after the snowfall and landslides.