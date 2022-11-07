Higher incidence of diabetes in young population in KP: experts

ISLAMABAD: Diabetes screening, diagnosis and management centres are being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the tehsil level for the early detection of the lifestyle disease where the new onset of diabetes has reached up to 16 percent in the young population, Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) announced on Saturday.

“The new onset of diabetes has reached 16 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 25 percent of the adult population is already suffering from diabetes. In order to prevent and treat new and old patients, we have launched a pilot project in collaboration with local pharmaceutical companies for the screening, diagnosis and treatment of diabetics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, Dr Ibrar Ahmed, President of the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) told newsmen on

Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) is the representative body of physicians dealing with diabetes in Pakistan with hundreds of trained and qualified doctors as its members across the country. With a large number of diabetologists as its members, the society is planning to tackle the menace of Type 2 diabetes, which has wreaked havoc in the country, he added. Under the project titled REACH, Dr. Ibrar Ahmed said, early screening, diagnosis and treatment centres have been established in all the tehsils of Mardan district in KP as a pilot project and added that if proven successful and beneficial for the people with diabetes, more such centres would be established in other districts of KP and Balochistan. “These REACH centres are being set up under an MoU signed with the KP government and the financial support for these centres has been provided by the local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo.

If these centres prove beneficial in managing the menace of diabetes in Mardan, this model would be replicated in other parts of the KP and later in Balochistan”, Dr Ibrar Ahmed maintained.

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 33 million people are living with diabetes in Pakistan while millions more are prediabetics, which means that they are going to become diabetics in new few years of life, he said adding that situation in the KP with respect to diabetes is very grim and a majority of people living in the rural areas of the province have no awareness about the lifestyle disease.