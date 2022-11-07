FGEHA trying to provide modern residential facilities

Islamabad: The pace of different development projects, being executed under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), has accelerated significantly to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

“There are 3,432 apartments in Chaklala Scheme while the Skyline Apartments comprise a total of 3,945 units,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told this agency.

He said Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was also taking a “keen interest to provide housing facilities to the employees” and directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments.

The official said the minister directed the staff on the site to ensure “quality and timely completion”, adding construction works on both schemes were going at an accelerated pace.