Grim winter feared for poverty-stricken families

Rawalpindi: The sale of warm clothes has gained ground in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to a gradual fall in mercury at the start of winter season.

The demand for warm clothes abruptly witnessed a sharp rise as the varied income groups were seen crowding the markets and shopping centres to buy warm clothes. Though rising price hike has affected the purchasing power of the common people but they had to buy garments to protect themselves against upcoming harsh weather. Most of them thought it advisable to rush towards footpath and roadside shops.

They argued with retailers in markets, where woollies, heaps of quilts, quilted bed covers and rugs were put on display after the rain. The prices were comparatively high and this trend is likely to continue due to rising inflation.

The streets in the markets after sudden change in weather have been flooded with make-shift roadside stalls displaying all kinds of winter wears and accessories including sweaters, leather coats, socks, hats and woollen clothes. Piles of quilts, blankets and rugs are up for sale in the shops selling second-hand products. All kinds of wears and accessories, including gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater shirts and jackets were also seen hanging at shops in the markets.

According to some wholesale dealers in Rawalpindi, the shopkeepers have already bought plenty of winter stuff from them days before the last rainfall. The cold but pleasant weather, following the torrential downpour, drew the people out to enjoy themselves at recreational places. A large number of people visited popular recreational spots and enjoyed the weather.

The recreational spots have been offering attractive games and sports activities especially for children due to which the rush of visitors never comes down even in extreme winter season.