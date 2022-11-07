19 facilitators, contractors of beggars held

Islamabad: Capital Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggar handlers in the city to curb this menace, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the facilitators of these professional beggars are being identified through safe city and intelligence, these facilitators provide transport facilities and drop them at different signals, markets, etc, the DIG ops maintained.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities. In October, 19 facilitators and contractors were arrested. The DIG Operations Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to needy people.