Seven gangs busted

Islamabad: Tarnol police station team arrested 705 outlaws including seven gangs during the last four months involved in a series of criminal activities, the police spokesman said.

He said that the Tarnol police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs19 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor, and weapons from their possession.

While sharing the performance of Tarnol police for the last four months, SP Saddar said that the Tarnol police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 705 criminals during the last 04 months.

Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, 27,285-gram hashish, 13,127-gram heroin, 449 gram Ice, 75 bottles liquor, 35 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, five rifles with ammunition, and two daggers from their possession. Investigations on 455 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while 07 criminal gangs were also busted.