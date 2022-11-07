European Parliament delegation apprised of IIOJ&K situation

Islamabad: A delegation of the European Parliament met the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in Muzaffarabad.

The delegation included Mr Herve Juvin and Mrs Virginie Joron. Senior most minister of the government of Azad Kashmir, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Forest Minister Akmal Sargala, Chairman Inspection Commission Raja Mansoor Khan, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachad, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr Syed Asif Hussain, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani and others were also present on this occasion.

The delegation was briefed on the Kashmir dispute, human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the historical background of the Kashmir issue.Talking to the European delegation, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said India is involved in serious violations of human rights in IIOJK.

He said on August 5, 2019, India abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A and violated the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir. India is trying to turn the Muslim majority into a minority by issuing domicile to millions of non-state residents, he added.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the process of construction and development has been going on rapidly in Azad Kashmir for the past seven decades.He said, “We want peace and want to solve the problems. We will provide all kinds of facilities to whoever wants to come here from abroad. We want to show the people coming here that people are living their own life in Azad Kashmir.” He added.

Speaking on this occasion, the members of the European Parliament said they are aware of the global issues, whenever we hear the name of Kashmir, beautiful mountains, rivers and streams come to mind, but it is sad to say that our people do not know the difference between Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir. “We will take the image of Azad Kashmir in front of the world,” they said.

The delegation said, “We feel safe here and we have also met the people here which shows a clear difference that the people here are living with freedom which cannot be compared to the people of Occupied Kashmir.”