Irrigation schemes approved

LAHORE: The Departmental Development Sub-Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Irrigation Rai Manzoor Nasir. After reviewing, the Committee approved 13 development schemes of Faisalabad and Lahore zones worth Rs1.72. These schemes include improvement of flood drains, schemes for strengthening canal banks. Schemes of Kasur, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala Districts also discussed and given approval. Representatives of Planning and Development Department, Finance Department, Additional Technical Secretary, Chief Engineer Lahore and Faisalabad participated in the meeting.—Correspondent