Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have graduated from UET with Polymer and Process engineering (2.65 CGPA) recently. I am also studying Software Engineering from Virtual University and after six semesters, my CGPA is 3.25. Besides, I am also giving tuition for the last three years to O/A level students as I did A Levels too. I also wrote an undergraduate article related to Polymer Engineering. Now I am interested in studying abroad, especially in Canada with a scholarship if possible. Your guidance shall be highly appreciated. (Sami ul Haque Qazi, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Qazi, after carefully going through your academic history and research interest I suggest you should go for masters by research in a subject which is relevant to Software Engineering in Canada. If you successfully pass your degree with a CGPA of 3.5 or more you may have chances to get scholarships in Australia or the UK because Canada is not a good destination for scholarship seekers as there are very little opportunities for this purpose. I hope my information and guideline will be helpful and I wish you best of luck.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I completed Intermediate recently. Now I am getting confused about what to do next? Which programme I must study like BS Computer Science or Bachelor of Business Administration. Both of these programmes are offered by COMSATS, Lahore. Let me tell you sir, I’m not good at Mathematics. This is why, I don’t want to study any programme involving Mathematics. However, I’m considering doing Graphic Designing, Fashion Designing, Filmmaking or Acting from NCA. Can you please guide me about any one of these subjects? Also tell me what are the career prospects in Graphic Designing? (Uzair Nasrullah Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Mr Uzair, you didn’t give any detail regarding your grades in Intermediate whereas you are not good at Mathematics. Keeping in view your goal plans that you wish to choose a successful career, I will advise you to consider doing Business Administration instead of Computing Science. As far as your thinking of doing any of the subject areas from NCA, I can’t suggest any of the above subject areas mentioned by you as I don’t know if you have any good skills/knowledge or training towards Art/ Drawing or Fashion etc. All these areas are linked closely with your personality as well as your interest and you must have passion for one of the fields mentioned by you. This is why, I would advise you to think hard and thoroughly before making a final decision.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I have just started my BS in Accounting and Finance from Multan. I wonder if this subject/ field has good career opportunities? My family is recommending me to do Business Administration as according to them it has more chances of success and career prospects. My marks in Intermediate (Pre-Engineering) were 73 percent. Please let me know which field I should finally choose for my career. (Hidayatullah Khan, Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Mr Khan, I can assure you that Accounting & Finance is a very popular subject area and high in demand in the future as well. If you check professional accounting bodies, you will find many of these bodies are offering a wide range of exemptions towards professional qualifications such as ACCA or ACMA etc. You can also try your luck in Finance, Economics and Risk Management as these are also emerging subject areas. I will recommend you to consider doing a postgraduate degree in Finance and Risk/ Risk Management, Finance and Economics etc. Selecting one of these degrees will open avenues of success in your professional career.

Q4: Sir, I passed BS (Hons) in Applied Physics with Electronics (4 years honors degree). Can you please guide me if I am eligible to apply for Electronics for further studies? (Fozaan Syed – Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Syed, yes, with an honors degree in Physics and Electronics you can move to a master degree in Electronics, Communication or both in Pakistan and abroad.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).