US envoy praises Pakistan’s IT industry

LAHORE: US Consul General William K Makaneole appreciated the sheer scale, talent and potential of IT industry in Pakistan and anticipated future scope of a business corporation in the future.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, he was speaking at the occasion of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA)’s 18th Annual ICT Awards. He appreciated the dynamic leadership of the IT and ITeS industry of Pakistan and sees a lot of scope for people-to-people & business-to-business cooperation. The ICT awards were given after a rigorous competition in diverse categories and verticals: industrial technologies, IT exports, consumer-centric IT services, business services, inclusivity and community development, public sector, student projects & innovations, gaming, technological innovations and cross categories as well. There was total more than 900 applications; mostly from IT companies and 33 winners were awarded in their respective categories. Chairman P@SHA Zohaib Khan apprised that objectives of the awards are to promote, encourage and acknowledge the strides and accomplishments of IT industry, which will result in enhanced exports, employment generation, social uplift, skills development, woman emancipation, more revenues to the exchequer and economic development. It is a winning spiral all through, he added.