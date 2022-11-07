Man gunned down during raid

LAHORE: A man was gunned down allegedly by police during a raid in the limits of Kahna police Sunday.

The victim's family accused the police of killing the victim identified as Babar alias Babri by firing along with the opponents. Police said that the firing had been going on for several weeks over a land dispute between the Babar and Maqbool groups. On the day of the incident, when the police reached the spot in Jhedu village of the Kahna area on the report of firing on 15, Babar alias Babri and his accomplice opened fire on seeing the police.

Meanwhile, Babar came under the firing range of his own accomplice and died on the spot, while his accomplice escaped. Police said that Babar and his brother Waqas were former record holders and were involved in several cases, including drug dealing, robbery and theft.

The family members of the deceased alleged that police officers’ men had fired shots at Babar along with his opponents. Both Atif and Kashif escaped from the scene after firing. Body was shifted to the morgue.

found dead: A 35-year-old woman found dead in the limits of Old Anarkali police on Sunday. A passerby informed the police after seeing a 35-year-old unidentified woman lying dead on The Mall footpath in the Old Anarkali police area. Edhi spokesperson said that the woman, yet to be identified, was an addict who died of drug addiction. Police shifted the body to the mortuary.

accidents: Around 12 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,111 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,154 were injured. Around 658 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 496 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.