Monday November 07, 2022
World

French soldier found dead in Romania

By AFP
November 07, 2022

Bucharest: A French soldier was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in Bucharest, Romania where France is in charge of Nato operations for the country, a police source told AFP. A hotel chambermaid found the body and an investigation has been opened, the source said.

