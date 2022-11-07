 
close
Monday November 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Four injured in new mine accident in Turkey

By AFP
November 07, 2022

Istanbul: Four miners were injured, two of them seriously, after an explosion at a mine in northwest Turkey, media reported on Sunday, three weeks after a blast at another pit in the area killed 42.

The blast occurred overnight at a privately-owned mine in the Kilimli district, the DHA news agency reported. The two seriously injured miners have been transported to a hospital in the capital Ankara for treatment, DHA said.

Comments