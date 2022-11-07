Nigeria gunmen free children in northwest

Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen who abducted a group of children working on a farm in northwest Nigeria´s Katsina state have freed the hostages, the police said.

Dozens of gunmen on motorcycles on Sunday last week seized children harvesting crops for a fee on a farm outside Mairuwa village in Faskari district, the police and a local official had told AFP.

Officials had earlier reported that 39 children were rounded up by the abductors from a criminal gang who demanded a ransom to free the hostages, but on Sunday reduced that number to 21.