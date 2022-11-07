Nigeria gunmen free children in northwest

Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen who abducted a group of children working on a farm in northwest Nigeria´s Katsina state have freed the hostages, the police said.
Dozens of gunmen on motorcycles on Sunday last week seized children harvesting crops for a fee on a farm outside Mairuwa village in Faskari district, the police and a local official had told AFP.
Officials had earlier reported that 39 children were rounded up by the abductors from a criminal gang who demanded a ransom to free the hostages, but on Sunday reduced that number to 21.
Bucharest: A French soldier was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in Bucharest, Romania where France is in charge...
Istanbul: Four miners were injured, two of them seriously, after an explosion at a mine in northwest Turkey, media...
Rome: Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities...
Paris: One of the best known actors remaining in Iran on Sunday strongly backed the protest movement that has rocked...
Qurna, Egypt: It´s one of the 20th century´s most iconic photos: British archaeologist Howard Carter inspecting the...
Comments