Italy accepts only some rescued migrants

Rome: Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities slammed Rome´s decision to order the others back into international waters.

As humanitarian vessels waited in the port of Catania to disembark those saved, a migrants rescue hotline said some 500 others had run into difficulty on the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

A father carrying a baby in a purple beanie was among the first to get off Geo Barents, a ship run by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF). He kissed and hugged her tightly as they came down the gangplank.

He was one of the lucky ones. Rome allowed 144 people including minors and the sick off the German-flagged Humanity 1 earlier Sunday, but 35 adult male migrants were refused permission to set foot on Italian soil, charity SOS Humanity said.