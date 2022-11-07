Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

Qurna, Egypt: It´s one of the 20th century´s most iconic photos: British archaeologist Howard Carter inspecting the sarcophagus of Tutankhamun in 1922 as an Egyptian member of his team crouches nearby shrouded in shadow.

It is also an apt metaphor for two centuries of Egyptology, flush with tales of brilliant foreign explorers uncovering the secrets of the Pharaohs, with Egyptians relegated to the background. “Egyptians have been written out of the historical narrative,” leading archaeologist Monica Hanna told AFP.

Now with this weekend´s 100th anniversary of Carter´s earth-shattering discovery -- and the 200th this year of the deciphering of the Rosetta Stone which unlocked the ancient hieroglyphs -- they are demanding that their contributions be recognised.