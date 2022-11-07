 
Monday November 07, 2022
UN food agency under strain in Malawi as refugees flee DR Congo

By AFP
November 07, 2022

Lilongwe, Malawi: The UN´s World Food Programme said Sunday it is facing intense pressure as increasing numbers of refugees arrive in Malawi after fleeing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The DRC is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups, with rebels capturing swathes of new territory in recent weeks and displacing tens of thousands of people.

