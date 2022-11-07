US Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 billion

Washington: The US Powerball jackpot has grown to a massive $1.9 billion after no one won Saturday´s already record prize. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20. With no ticket matching the five numbers and the Powerball, the pot rolls over with a grand prize of $1.9 billion up for grabs in Monday´s draw, organizers said. The Powerball jackpot is the biggest ever amassed, surpassing the already record $1.6 billion which went unclaimed in Saturday´s draw.
