Tanzanian ‘Tug of War’ wins top prize at Carthage Film Festival

Tunis: Tanzanian film “Tug of War”, about love and politics during the final years of British colonial Zanzibar, has won the Tanit d´Or at Tunisia´s prestigious Carthage Film Festival.

Africa´s oldest film festival, held in the capital Tunis, presented a total of 170 films from around 40 countries, and ended with the prizes on Saturday night. The winning film whose title in Swahili is “Vuta N´Kuvute” was directed by Amil Shivji. Two other feature-length films also received awards at the 33rd edition of the festival devoted to Arab and African filmmakers.