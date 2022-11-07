Four dead after fight turns deadly at Spain wedding

Madrid: Four people were killed and four others seriously injured early on Sunday after a car rammed into members of a wedding party in Spain following a fight, police said.

Officers have detained three suspects and are searching for a fourth over the deadly incident, a spokesman for the national police told AFP. The fight erupted at dawn in front of a restaurant that was hosting the wedding in Torrejon de Ardoz, some 25 kilometres (16 miles) northeast of Madrid. After the dispute, a car rammed into wedding guests and then sped away.