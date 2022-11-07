Kakhovka dam ‘damaged’ by Kyiv strike

Moscow: Emergency services in Moscow-occupied Ukraine said Sunday the key Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled region of Kherson was “damaged” by a Ukrainian strike, Russian news agencies reported.

“Today at 10:00 (0800 GMT) there was a hit of six HIMARS rockets. Air defence units shot down five missiles, one hit a lock of the Kakhovka dam, which was damaged,” Russian agencies quoted local emergency services as saying.

Ukraine has in recent weeks warned that Moscow forces intended to blow up the strategic facility to cause flooding. The RIA Novosti news agency then quoted a local Moscow-backed official saying the damage was not “critical.”

“Everything is under control. The main air defense strikes were repelled, one missile hit (the dam), but did not cause critical damage,” Ruslan Agayev, a representative of the Moscow-installed administration of nearby city Novaya Kakhovka told the agency.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine was captured by Moscow´s forces at the start of their offensive. It supplies Russian-annexed Crimea with water.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of planning to blow it up to trigger a devastating flood. Upstream from the dam is the Kakhovka reservoir on the Dnieper.

The reservoir can hold 18km3 of water. Kyiv has said that the dam bursting would cause a “catastrophe on a grand scale” and has called for an international mission to be deployed at the dam.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died on the battlefield, Taipei´s foreign ministry said, believed to be the first person from the island killed in the conflict.

The ministry said a Ukrainian field commander had confirmed the death of 25-year-old Tseng Sheng-kuang, who was serving with a battalion of volunteer soldiers. A cause of death was not given by the ministry but Taiwan´s semi-official Central News Agency (CNA) said he was injured during combat in the eastern city of Luhansk and died from blood loss.

“We express our sincere condolences for our countryman who sacrificed his life in the war in Ukraine, and pay tribute to his spirit of assisting the Ukrainians in defending freedom and democracy,” the ministry said in a statement late Saturday.

Tseng is thought to be the first Taiwanese casualty of the war in Ukraine. The ministry said it would help Tseng´s family with arrangements to travel to Ukraine to identify the body. CNA said Tseng was an army veteran from Taiwan´s indigenous Amis minority.

His wife told the news agency that Tseng travelled to Ukraine in June and they had last been in touch on October 23 when Tseng said he was about to begin a five-day mission.

She then received a message on Wednesday sent from his mobile phone by a colleague saying he had been injured in fighting and died en route to hospital. She described her husband as “an honest man with a strong sense of justice”.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy for Ukraine across Taiwan, with the war-torn nation´s plight resonating with many on the island because it faces the constant threat of invasion by neighbouring China. Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and Russia´s invasion has deepened fears that China might attempt a similar move to annex the island. According to local media, around 10 Taiwanese people are currently fighting in Ukraine as volunteer soldiers.