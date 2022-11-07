‘Water strike’

Cairo: Jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water, his family said on Sunday, escalating his hunger strike as world leaders arrive in the country for the COP27 climate summit.

A major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak, British-Egyptian Abdel Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence for “broadcasting false news”, having already spent much of the past decade behind bars.