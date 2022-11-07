‘Water strike’

Cairo: Jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water, his family said on Sunday, escalating his hunger strike as world leaders arrive in the country for the COP27 climate summit.
A major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak, British-Egyptian Abdel Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence for “broadcasting false news”, having already spent much of the past decade behind bars.
Bucharest: A French soldier was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in Bucharest, Romania where France is in charge...
Istanbul: Four miners were injured, two of them seriously, after an explosion at a mine in northwest Turkey, media...
Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen who abducted a group of children working on a farm in northwest Nigeria´s Katsina state have...
Rome: Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities...
Paris: One of the best known actors remaining in Iran on Sunday strongly backed the protest movement that has rocked...
