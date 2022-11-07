Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ superhero film “Black Adam” held onto the top spot in North American theaters on a sleepy weekend, taking in an estimated $18.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The Dwayne Johnson vehicle, a spinoff from 2019´s “Shazam!,” has now grossed $182 million internationally. But its box-office dominance is not expected to survive the arrival next weekend of Marvel and Disney´s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The release of that highly anticipated sequel will help return Hollywood “to world-class form,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.