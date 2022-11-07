Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ superhero film “Black Adam” held onto the top spot in North American theaters on a sleepy weekend, taking in an estimated $18.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
The Dwayne Johnson vehicle, a spinoff from 2019´s “Shazam!,” has now grossed $182 million internationally. But its box-office dominance is not expected to survive the arrival next weekend of Marvel and Disney´s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The release of that highly anticipated sequel will help return Hollywood “to world-class form,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
Bucharest: A French soldier was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in Bucharest, Romania where France is in charge...
Istanbul: Four miners were injured, two of them seriously, after an explosion at a mine in northwest Turkey, media...
Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen who abducted a group of children working on a farm in northwest Nigeria´s Katsina state have...
Rome: Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities...
Paris: One of the best known actors remaining in Iran on Sunday strongly backed the protest movement that has rocked...
