Sudan’s Burhan warns Islamists

Khartoum: Sudan´s army chief and coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday warned Islamists and the party of ousted president Omar al-Bashir to stay away from the military.
Burhan, whose October 2021 coup derailed a transition to civilian rule, was a senior general under Islamist-backed Bashir. The military toppled the long-time autocrat in 2019 amid enormous street protests. “We are warning the National Congress Party and the Islamists: do not approach the army,” Burhan said in a speech to the military. “The army does not belong to any party”.
Bucharest: A French soldier was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in Bucharest, Romania where France is in charge...
Istanbul: Four miners were injured, two of them seriously, after an explosion at a mine in northwest Turkey, media...
Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen who abducted a group of children working on a farm in northwest Nigeria´s Katsina state have...
Rome: Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities...
Paris: One of the best known actors remaining in Iran on Sunday strongly backed the protest movement that has rocked...
Comments