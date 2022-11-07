Sudan’s Burhan warns Islamists

Khartoum: Sudan´s army chief and coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday warned Islamists and the party of ousted president Omar al-Bashir to stay away from the military.

Burhan, whose October 2021 coup derailed a transition to civilian rule, was a senior general under Islamist-backed Bashir. The military toppled the long-time autocrat in 2019 amid enormous street protests. “We are warning the National Congress Party and the Islamists: do not approach the army,” Burhan said in a speech to the military. “The army does not belong to any party”.