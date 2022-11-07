PTI to start Long March in KP tomorrow, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter president Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the party Chairman had directed his workers and supporters in the province to embark on the Long March on Tuesday. Talking to this correspondent, the PTI senior leader said his party members would start the Long March to the federal capital from all districts of KP.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI provincial and federal lawmakers along with Local Government representatives had been issued instructions in this regards. He said the KP had been divided into four zones for the march.

Pervez Khattak said former federal minister, Ali Ameen Gandapur, will lead the march from Dera Ismail Khan, representing the southen region of KP. Another former federal minister, Murad Saeed, will head the Long March from Malakand Division.

Former governor, Shah Farman, will lead the march from Peshawar while erstwhile speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will head the march from Hazara Division.

Pervez Khattak will himself supervise all arrangements for the march. He said the PTI workers will gather at the entry and exist points of Islambad late Sunday. The PTI leader said that Imran Khan will address the party workers participating in the Long March daily through video link at 4:30 pm. Pervez Khattak said the Long March participants will reach Rawalpindi in 11 to 14 days. Imran Khan will then lead the Long March participants to federal capital, he added.