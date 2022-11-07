Drug factory sealed

PESHAWAR: Police unearthed a drug factory in the Taj Abad area and arrested one person on Sunday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters that the Narcotics Eradication Team conducted a raid in Taj Abad and found the heroin factory in a house.
Police recovered 13kg heroin as well as other raw material from the factory. One accused, an Afghan national, was arrested.
KHAR: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday staged a protest demonstration to condemn the attack on...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf KP chapter president Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the party Chairman had directed...
BARA: Two persons were killed and four others injured over a land dispute in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Sunday,...
PESHAWAR: Vested interest or lust for influence is damaging the Senior Alumni Association of the historic Islamia...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi accorded a principal approval to the Lahore Elevated Expressway...
MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his son sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Telhatta area of...
Comments