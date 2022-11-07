Drug factory sealed

PESHAWAR: Police unearthed a drug factory in the Taj Abad area and arrested one person on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters that the Narcotics Eradication Team conducted a raid in Taj Abad and found the heroin factory in a house.

Police recovered 13kg heroin as well as other raw material from the factory. One accused, an Afghan national, was arrested.