Two killed in Bara over land dispute

BARA: Two persons were killed and four others injured over a land dispute in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Sunday, sources said.

The official sources said that two groups from Zahir Khan and Zarbab Khan exchanged harsh words over a land dispute and allegedly opened fire on each other in the Akakhel area of Bara tehsil.

As a result, two persons, identified as Amjad Khan and Jalat Khan, were killed on the spot while four others, including Zahir Khan, Zarbab Khan, Muhammad and Muhammadullah sustained injuries in the firing.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot. The bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital.

The police lodged a first information report and launched an investigation.