ANP workers join PTI

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Iftikhar Ali Mashwani on Sunday said that former prime minister Imran Khan had launched the struggle to gain “Haqeeqi Azadi”.
Addressing a gathering here, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government had added to the sufferings of the people. He said the incumbent federal government lacked the ability to revive the economy and steer the country out of the prevailing morass.
On this occasion, Awami National Party worker Malik Adnan announced joining the PTI along with his family members.
The MPA said that the federal government had mortgaged the country with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. He said the country was facing the worst economic crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
