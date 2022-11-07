Minister says PTI striving to fight injustice

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Umar on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to fight injustice and corruption.

He was speaking at a gathering of party workers from PK-69 Peshawar.

Condemning the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said that there was no room for violence in any society.

He said that PTI was a democratic force, which not only pulled the country out of crises and established peace, but also practically initiated real change by establishing transparency and upholding merit.

The minister said that corrupt elements had undermined the country, made the people suffer from unrest, inflation and unemployment and disappointed the youth. He said that Imran Khan was an honest politician, who taught self-respect to the nation.

The minister said that Imran Khan had worked towards the development and prosperity of the country. He hoped the people would support the PTI in its struggle against the status quo.