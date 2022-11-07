Outlaws held with weapons in operation

KOHAT: Police claimed to have arrested seven outlaws and 57 other suspects during a night-long operation Gumbat tehsil of the district.
An official said that four Kalashnikovs, five repeater guns, 34 chargers and 3kg charas were also recovered during the operation in Jangalkhel and Afghan refugee camp.
The arrestees were shifted to various police stations as per their native areas. The official further said that the operation was launched on Saturday when several persons were initially arrested and more arrests were made at night between Saturday and Sunday.
