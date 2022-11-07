Rs1.37b spent on flood victims: AKF official

MINGORA: Alkhidmat Foundation has assisted the flood victims with more than Rs1.37 billion funds so far, stated the Foundation’s provincial president Khalid Waqas on Sunday.

Speaking at a presser in Swat Press Club, Waqas said that the floods had destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Swat and more than 37,000 homes in the entire province.

Flanked by other members of the Foundation, Waqas said that their volunteers had provided food and non-food packages to 13,000 households in Swat district while they delivered around 70,000 packages across the province.

He said that in the next phase, the foundation was planning to help the victims with the construction of the flood-damaged houses. He said 17 districts of KP had been affected by the floods.