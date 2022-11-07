Pesco reduces maintenance period in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has reduced its power transmission lines’ maintenance period for Oghi and its suburbs from 14 days to 8 days after successful talks held with the local traders’ union.

“The traders have already been suffering the brunt of the highest ever inflation of the country’s history, and power outages as planned by the Pesco,

could further enhance their miseries,” traders union president Sarbuland Khan told a presser in Oghi on Sunday.

He said a group of traders led by him held parlays with a Pesco team headed by the sub-divisional officer Naveed Khursheed. He said the Pesco officials also assured to bring down the routine load-shedding for commercial consumers.

He said that Darband tehsil’s power transmission lines’ maintenance period was also reduced to six days only.

“The people of Tanawal and Darband could also enjoy the benefit of reduction in the power suspension period,” he said.

The union president further said that Pesco should also bring down load-shedding for domestic consumers of Oghi and its suburbs where, according to him, people were paying their monthly utility bills regularly and there was very little power theft in the tehsil.