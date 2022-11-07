Pak girls record 2nd win over Ireland

LAHORE: The girls in green made short work of the visiting Ireland women team in the second One-day International of the three-match series to take an unassailable lead 2-0 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

With a thumping nine-wicket win, Pakistan also earned valuable points in the ICC Championship. Pakistan first limited the Irsh ladies to as low as 194 for all in 47.2 overs and then overhauled the target at the loss of one wicket in 32.4 overs, with 104 balls to spare that was also a record for Pakistan at home ground.

Sidra Ameen, the century-maker of the opening match, yet against played a vital role in Pakistan’s chase with an unbeaten 91. She was supported by skipper Bismah Maroof, who made nearly run a ball 69.

Muneeba Ali, who in her previous game hit a century, scored 27 runs in 33 balls with two fours to her credit. She also shared a 59 runs partnership for the opening wicket with Sidra. However, the partnership between Sidra and Bismah was the unbeaten match-winning of 136, a record for second wicket for Pakistan as well.

Sidra for her effort took 93 balls and also timed 12 hit across the ropes while her captain Bismah played 70 balls and timed 10 boundaries.

Eimear Richardson was the only wicket-taker from the visiting side who in her five overs conceded 34 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan attack led by Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima and Fatima Sana kept the Irish ladies subdued with their accurate bowling. The damage done by Sana in the very first over was doubled by Aliya Riaz’s run out of Gaby Lewis, who was adding stability to score by extending support to Amy Hunter. Though Gaby made four runs Amy made valuable 30.

Laura Delany (28), Orla Prendergast (24), Eimear Richardson (23), Mary Waldron (35), and Arlene Kelly (34) failed to turn their good starts in big innings.

Sidra achieved the second successive player of the match award.

The two sides will now face each other in their third encounter on November 9 (Wednesday) at the same venue.