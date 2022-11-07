Australia roasted by media after early exit

SYDNEY: Defending champions Australia were blasted as "mediocre" Sunday after they failed to make the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, with local media calling for the fallout to be "fast and brutal".

Aaron Finch´s star-studded side entered the tournament confident of becoming the first back-to-back world champions, but it went horribly wrong from day one.

A huge 89-run loss to New Zealand first-up and a washout against England took three points off their tally, and then they failed to fire up enough with the bat in their three victories.

They finished equal on seven points with England and New Zealand in Group 1 but were knocked out due to an inferior run rate.

It was only the fourth time in the past 30 years that Australia have not progressed into the semi-finals of a World Cup in any format.

"Although it was close in the end, truth be told, the Aussies never really deserved to make the semis," wrote The Australian newspaper, calling their defence "shambolic". "The fallout to the team´s lacklustre efforts in a home World Cup should be fast and brutal to avoid it ever happening again.

"Serious questions will need to be asked about the team´s current leadership and future direction because their performances were not up to scratch."

The Sydney Morning Herald said that regardless of England scraping past Sri Lanka on Saturday to dump out the hosts, "there was little to recommend Australia as a semi-finalist".