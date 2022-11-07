Pak fans delighted by unexpected turnaround

ISLAMABAD: Fans were overwhelmed with joy as Pakistan unexpectedly qualified for the World Cup T20 semifinals at the expense of South Africa that lived up to its tag of "chokers" yet again.

All analysts and former cricketers had written Pakistan off following the defeats against India and Zimbabwe. What happened on Sunday surprised many.

“I had lost all hope and did not watch The Netherlands playing South Africa early in the morning. I thought it was almost impossible for the qualifiers to beat highly-rated South Africa. Yet when I got up someone told me that The Netherlands stunned South Africa. At first, I thought it was a joke but then realized that it actually had happened,” Dr Sohail Syed, a former Pakistan under-19 camp probable and an ardent lover of the game, said.

He tagged Pakistan as favourite going into the knockout stages, saying that Pakistan had always proved a dangerous side to beat once they get an unexpected opportunity. “Now every team should be wary of Pakistan. They are a dangerous side to face in knockout stages, especially when they get an opportunity from nowhere,” he said.

Faisal Sulman, a club cricketer, was so excited that he distributed sweets to children once he came to know that Pakistan were well placed to make it to the semis.

“All these days I had no hopes of watching Pakistan in the knockout stages. The defeat against Zimbabwe looked like a killer blow, yet watching The Netherlands beat South Africa was something delightful for fans in Pakistan. Dozens of my friends also enjoyed the whole day of cricket Sunday. I knew that Pakistan would go on to beat Bangladesh – though I think the victory could have been more convincing.”

Babar Khan, a talented pacer, hoped that beating New Zealand would not be a big issue for Pakistan. “What we want is to beat India in the final. I am sure that Pakistan will beat New Zealand in the semis as the venue is most suited to Pakistan. We defeated South Africa in Sydney and also have a history of performing on the ground,” he said.

University student Aamir Nafees hoped that Pakistan would not let the opportunity go away easily. “They should first thank Almighty Allah for providing this opportunity and then make an all-out effort from here on to give their best. Each member of the team will have to give his best to win the World Cup for the country. Inshallah, the team will return with a Cup like it did in 1992.”