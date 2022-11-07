 
close
Monday November 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No discrimination

November 07, 2022

Racism is common all across the world, even in Muslim countries where there is discrimination based on cast, creed and sect. Such discrimination is not acceptable and Muslims should strive to treat people of different backgrounds equally.

Every individual in our society has the same rights, by law. Due and adequate respect should be given to all as that is the mark of a truly civilized nation.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi

Comments