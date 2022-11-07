No discrimination

Racism is common all across the world, even in Muslim countries where there is discrimination based on cast, creed and sect. Such discrimination is not acceptable and Muslims should strive to treat people of different backgrounds equally.
Every individual in our society has the same rights, by law. Due and adequate respect should be given to all as that is the mark of a truly civilized nation.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
It is a sad fact that there is not a single cancer hospital in Balochistan. Cancer requires sophisticated and timely...
Gwadar is an integral part of Balochistan as well as Pakistan. The residents of Gwadar are facing multiple troubles on...
I would like to draw attention to the deplorable condition of the sewage system in the Nazimabad area. The worse hit...
The menace of corruption has prevailed in Pakistan for much of our history, deteriorating the very fabric of almost...
Pakistan is currently going through one of the worst phases in its history. Being an agriculture-based country, the...
Nowadays, when we go to a medical store there is no certified pharmacist there. Rather, someone unqualified is in...
Comments