Thirsty city

Gwadar is an integral part of Balochistan as well as Pakistan. The residents of Gwadar are facing multiple troubles on a daily basis due to an acute water shortage.

The port-city is lacking widespread access to piped water and many are forced to buy expensive water for all their daily needs. It is the duty of the government to resolve this matter and ensure the city has a steady and reliable supply of water.

Hammal Sefah

Turbat