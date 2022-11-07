Stench of disrepair

I would like to draw attention to the deplorable condition of the sewage system in the Nazimabad area. The worse hit area is Chandni Chowk where sewage water has been overflowing into the Paposh Nagar Market. The entire neighbourhood is perpetually blanketed by a foul smell and people are now beginning to fall sick because of these conditions.

The citizens have lodged numerous complaints with the KWSB officials and concerned town management, but the problem still persists. I hope the city administration will look into the matter and will take action to precipitate the repair of the sewage lines.

Lubna Sabir

Karachi