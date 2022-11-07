Stench of disrepair

I would like to draw attention to the deplorable condition of the sewage system in the Nazimabad area. The worse hit area is Chandni Chowk where sewage water has been overflowing into the Paposh Nagar Market. The entire neighbourhood is perpetually blanketed by a foul smell and people are now beginning to fall sick because of these conditions.
The citizens have lodged numerous complaints with the KWSB officials and concerned town management, but the problem still persists. I hope the city administration will look into the matter and will take action to precipitate the repair of the sewage lines.
Lubna Sabir
Karachi
Racism is common all across the world, even in Muslim countries where there is discrimination based on cast, creed and...
It is a sad fact that there is not a single cancer hospital in Balochistan. Cancer requires sophisticated and timely...
Gwadar is an integral part of Balochistan as well as Pakistan. The residents of Gwadar are facing multiple troubles on...
The menace of corruption has prevailed in Pakistan for much of our history, deteriorating the very fabric of almost...
Pakistan is currently going through one of the worst phases in its history. Being an agriculture-based country, the...
Nowadays, when we go to a medical store there is no certified pharmacist there. Rather, someone unqualified is in...
Comments