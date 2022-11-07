Medicinal anarchy

Nowadays, when we go to a medical store there is no certified pharmacist there. Rather, someone unqualified is in charge of selling the medicine to customers. Such persons will often give drugs to anyone who can afford them, regardless of whether or not they have the relevant prescriptions. This has led to the misuse and abuse of medication, particularly among young people.

Worryingly, even some parents will buy certain medicines to help their children sleep without informing themselves of their potentially dangerous long-term impacts. This practice is growing because there is no trained pharmacist to warn the parents, or better yet, stop them from purchasing these drugs without first obtaining a prescription. I request the concerned authorities to close down medical stores that do not employ qualified pharmacists and eliminate the misuse of medicines in our society.

Amrah Khan

Karachi