A Pakistani miracle

The stars seem to be aligning for Pakistan in Australia – just like they did back in 1992, the year when Pakistan won their first and only 50-over World Cup title. After back-to-back defeats against old rivals India and minnows Zimbabwe, Pakistan were down and seemed almost out of contention for the title in the T20 World Cup. But just like in 1992, their fortunes have changed massively. They stayed alive by beating the Netherlands and South Africa but still needed a miracle to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. And just like in 1992 it happened. The Dutch beating South Africa, one of the title favourites, was nothing short of a miracle. The Netherlands’ stunning 13-run triumph against the African side gave Pakistan the opening they had been praying for. And the Pakistanis made full use of it. Buoyed up by a sensational four-wicket haul by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets to march into the semi-finals, joining New Zealand, England and India. Again – just like in 1992 – Pakistan will be taking on New Zealand in the last-four stage of the World Cup.

With three wins in a row, Pakistan will certainly have the momentum when they take on the Blackcaps at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The team is peaking at the right time. Shaheen’s brilliant spell against Bangladesh on Sunday has raised Pakistan’s hopes. The fact that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave Pakistan their first 50-plus partnership of the tournament is also a positive sign. Another one was the gritty batting display from Shan Masood whose unbeaten 14-ball 24 made sure Pakistan won’t make a mess of a modest run-chase in the must-win game against Bangladesh on what was a tricky Adelaide wicket. The Pakistanis will now travel back to Sydney where they will have two days to prepare for New Zealand, who are one of the in-form teams of this tournament.

Pakistan should be well aware of the fact that they wouldn’t have come this far without the lifeline provided by the Dutch. Wednesday’s game is expected to be their toughest yet in this competition. New Zealand showed what they are capable of in their very first game of the World Cup in which they demolished hosts and pre-tournament favourites Australia. The Aussies never recovered from that thrashing and crashed out at the first hurdle. With the likes of Kane Williamson, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips in a solid batting line-up, and pacers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson together with spin twins Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi in a potent bowling attack, New Zealand are perhaps the most well-rounded team. They are also perhaps the best fielding unit on this event. Pakistan will need to really raise their game to counter the Kiwis. And if there is one venue in Australia where Pakistan can do it, it’s Sydney. The SCG wicket should be perfect for Pakistan’s bowling attack. But T20 matches are seldom won by bowlers alone. Pakistan will need to perform better as a batting unit. Skipper Babar Azam needs to fire at the top of the order. He has failed to impress in this contest and should think about allowing the big-hitting Mohammad Haris to open in Sydney instead. Pakistan will need to play their cards right. They are two games away from winning another World Cup in Australia. The opportunity is right there. They should seize it with both hands.