CITY PULSE

Jaun Elia Ki Yaad Mein

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a special programme in connection with the 20th death anniversary of poet, philosopher, biographer and scholar Jaun Elia. Titled ‘Jaun Elia Ki Yaad Mein’, the event will be held at 6:30pm today. Contact 021-99213091 for more information.

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.

The Virtuous Burglar

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a play by Dario Fo in which a burglar discovered by the flat’s owner is forced to pretend the owner’s mistress is his wife when the owner’s wife arrives home, but to add to this confusion, the burglar’s own wife then arrives on the scene. ‘The Virtuous Burglar’ will be performed at 7:30pm from November 11 to November 13 at the ACP’s Auditorium II. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.

PROD-UCT-II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition that brings architects and designers together on a concept by Arshad Faruqui. Titled ‘PROD-UCT-II’, the show will run at the gallery until November 16. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Voice of Movement

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Saeed Kureshi. Titled ‘Voice of Movement’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Two-person show

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hamra Abbas and Mohammad Ali Talpur. The two-person show will run at the gallery until November 10. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

People You May Know

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Numair Abbasi, Anusha Noviani, Arsalan Nasir and Shanzay Subzwari. Titled ‘People You May Know’, the show will run at the gallery from November 10 to November 19. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.