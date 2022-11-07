Woman tortured and axed to death

The body of a woman who was murdered was found in the bushes near the Super Highway in Faqira Goth. After receiving information, police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found the victim was apparently tortured and axed to death.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was identified as 30-year-old Sabahat Rehmat. Citing the initial investigation, police said the victim hailed from Battagram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that her husband is a labourer.

According to the husband, the woman had been in a relationship with another man in the past, which was why they had changed houses once. He said his wife had left home on November 4, leaving behind their two children. Police said that they are investigating the case from different angles.