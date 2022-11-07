Two ‘robbers’ killed by police personnel in plain clothes

Two suspected criminals were killed on Sunday as police personnel in plainclothes foiled a mugging bid in the Shah Latif area of the city. Police said two robbers intercepted the personnel in plainclothes during early hours of Sunday and attempted to rob them.
However, the law enforcers attempted to catch them, prompting the robbers to open fire on them. In retaliation, the cops fired back, killing both the suspects, police said. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the robbers might have been involved in the killing of a truck driver in the same area for putting up resistance during a mugging bid a few hours before the incident. A pistol was also seized from their possession. Further investigations are under way.
