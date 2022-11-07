Electric bus service test run starts in city today

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday announced launching an electric bus service for Karachi, saying that its test run will start on Monday (today).

On his Twitter account, the minister said that the provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party has fulfilled another promise made to the citizens of Karachi. He said that the world’s most modern electric buses will now be seen on the roads of the city.

He announced that the transport department of the Government of Sindh is going to launch a new bus service in Karachi, which is the first electric bus service in Pakistan and it is completely eco-friendly.