Protesting youths demand eradication of street crime

The youth of Karachi are now fed up with the growing lawlessness in the megacity and they will put up a strong resistance if the authorities concerned fail to improve the law and order situation.

This was said on Sunday at a protest by youths against the rising street crime in the city. The demonstration was organised by the Alternate, a youth organisation, in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC). It was led by Aqib Hussain and Shaima Baloch of the Alternate.

Hussain said that the provincial government had left millions of Karachiites at the mercy of criminals and killers. He said powerful mafias had been targeting citizens' lives and properties, and roads and streets of Karachi had become killing fields.

He lamented that the law enforcement agencies, which was being funded by the taxpayers’ money, had become powerless before the criminals, due to which the citizens were compelled to think that the criminals were being patronised by the law enforcers.

He said thousands of policemen were deputed in Karachi and for their assistance the Rangers had also been deployed here for decades, but despite that, more than a large number of cases of street crime, murder and theft of motorcycles was a question mark on the performance of the law enforcers.

He added that in some cases, innocent citizens were killed by vested interests due to negligence of police and administration. He cited the recent lynching of two young men in Machhar Colony and target killing of a youth in Manghopir as an example of that.

YouTuber Sajid Afridi said the doors of education and employment were closed for the youth and powerful classes had overpowered society. He was of the view that the state policies had been imposing anti-democratic reactionary ideas on society in a planned manner, due to which fascist thought was developing in every sphere of life.

Labour leader Himmat Phulpoto said that in these worst economic and social conditions, armed street criminals were roaming around Karachi fearlessly. He added that people of Karachi had become mentally ill due to the law and order situation.

Young garment worker and leader of Alternate Iqbal said the Karachiites were being deprived of basic facilities of life. Education, health care and public transport had been commercialized, he remarked, adding that half of the megacity was deprived of potable water while the K-Electric had plunged the city into darkness.

Due to lack of planning, the megacity was turning into ruins, he said, adding that when price hike and inflammation had made the lives of the poor class miserable, the rising street crime had been adding to their miseries.

Youth leader Barkat was of the view that if the state could not provide security to the citizens in the largest city of the country, it meant that it had completely failed. The protesters demanded that the killers of citizens and their patrons be immediately arrested and punished as per the law. They also called for a compensation of Rs5 million each for every slain citizen.

They asked the government to get returned all snatched cars, motorcycles and mobile phones. They said an independent commission comprising respectable citizens should be formed to review the performance of law enforcers and forward recommendations regarding their future course of action.

They asked for better training of police and raising awareness amongst them about human rights. They said citizens committees should be formed at the police station level to help improve law and order.

They said locals should be recruited in the police force that should also be linked to the elected local government institutions. They demanded free education and health care, and affordable public transport and potable water for the people of Karachi. Another of their demand was the nationalisation of the KE and its transfer to the city government.

The protesters called for generating employment for the jobless youth and reinstate the forcibly sacked workers. They also asked the authorities to develop parks and playgrounds to give healthy recreational facilities to the youth.

National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) General Secretary Nasir Mansoor, SITE Labour Forum leader Riaz Abbasi, Progressive Writers Association Joint Secretary Comrade Sajjad Zaheer and Home-Based Women Workers Federation leader Zehra Khan also spoke at the event.