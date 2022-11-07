Governor seeks President Alvi’s advice on Sindh’s development

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that since assuming the gubernatorial office, he has been contacting every political stakeholder in the country to seek their advice to ensure the progress and development of the province.

Tessori phoned Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, veteran politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq for the purpose on Sunday.

The conversations with the country’s president and other national political leaders took into consideration the overall political situation in Pakistan, the economic challenges being faced by the country, and other issues of mutual interest.

Tessori informed the political figures that he was keen on getting guidance from them to ably discharge his responsibilities as the new governor of the province. He said the citizens should maintain unity and cohesion in society to ensure the progress and development of Pakistan.

Dr Alvi and the other politicians congratulated Tessori on assuming the office of the Sindh governor and expressed good wishes for him. They praised him for adopting the policy of consultation with the stakeholders to ensure early resolution of the problems in Sindh.

Reception

The governor also addressed a reception for the visiting president of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists in London, Dr Bernard Chang. Tessori praised the services of private health facilities in Sindh for providing the latest treatment services for eye-related issues in the country.

He said that ophthalmologists are the true messiahs in the present-day world because they treat people with eye disorders to make them healthy and enable them to see the world. He appreciated that Pakistani eye specialists and surgeons had established a close liaison with their counterparts in the UK and Ireland for exchanging modern medical knowledge.

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan President Prof Muhammad Shoaib said on the occasion that 100 per cent of the doctors sent abroad by the college on scholarships return to the country to practise their profession, and that the World Health Organisation also acknowledges this fact.