Seeking preventive measures, NIH warns of surge in influenza cases

ISLAMABAD: Predicting a surge in influenza cases in the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has asked health authorities and other stakeholders to ensure timely preventive measures to deal with the increased workload expected in the outpatient and in-patient departments during the next few months, especially in the winter.

An advisory issued by the NIH says flu viruses are continuously changing with the emergence of new flu viruses every year, adding that this makes influenza an unpredictable disease with varying extent of spread, timing, severity, and length of the season.

“An upsurge of cases in Pakistan is usually observed in the winter season. The flu cases increase as temperature falls during December and February. With the expected upsurge of influenza cases, NIH, Islamabad issues an advisory for the prevention and control of Seasonal Influenza”, the NIH said.

The advisory further said that influenza can spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing or contaminating hands or other surfaces. Patients with chronic diseases, (asthma, diabetes, cardiac and lung diseases, etc.) pregnant women, elderly people, and children under 5 years are at higher risk of severe or complicated disease.

According to the advisory, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infections and emphasized if someone is sick or has been in close contact with persons having a flu-like illness, he or she should frequently wash hands with soap and water and use hand sanitiser, cover mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing. “Sick patients should take rest and avoid crowds while such people should also practice social distancing measures.”

Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) at the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FE&DSD) of NIH is regularly monitoring the flu situation, the advisory said, adding that FE&DSD of NIH has also issued awareness and alert letters to public health professionals regarding epidemic-prone diseases including Influenza. The advisory can be accessed at the NIH website.